New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at 12 locations in Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal in a case of pilferage and supply of arms and ammunition to the CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand from armouries of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

The raids were conducted at the locations pertaining to the accused persons and suspects in Dhanbad, Seraikela-Kharsawan and Ranchi districts of Jharkhand; Patna, Chapra and Gaya districts of Bihar; Chandauli district of Uttar Pradesh and Bardhaman district of West Bengal.

During the searches, the NIA claimed to have seized unaccounted cash of Rs 1.46 lakh, digital devices including laptops, cell phones, computer and digital storage devices, incriminating documents, pilfered ammunition boxes and other incriminating materials.

The case relates to pilferage of arms and ammunition from armouries of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) by accused persons and supply of same to the senior leaders of CPI (Maoists) and other terrorist gangs in Jharkhand.

The case was originally registered at Anti-Terrorist Squad Police Station in Ranchi on November 14 this year.

The NIA had re-registered the case on December 9 and taken over the investigation. (ANI)

