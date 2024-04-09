Chennai, Apr 9 (PTI) One of the pioneers of the Dravidian movement and prominent Tamil film producer R M Veerappan died due to age related ailments at a corporate hospital here on Tuesday, a source at the hospital said.

He was 98. Veerappan had served as a minister in the former Chief Minister M G Ramachandran's Cabinet and was also in the Cabinets of late Chief Ministers: Janaki Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Also Read | Eid 2024 Moon Sighting in India, Live News Updates on Chand Raat: Ruet-e-Hilal Committees to Make Announcement on Shawwal Crescent and Eid Ul Fitr Date Today, Check Sunset Time.

This Dravidian leader born on September 9, 1926, enjoyed good ties with DMK stalwart and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi too. He launched the MGR Kazhagam party after quitting the AIADMK.

He breathed his last at around 2 pm today.

Also Read | Bihar Train Accident: Four of a Family Killed While Crossing Railway Line in Siwan.

"I was very shocked and saddened to hear the news of Veerappan's demise. He was one of the pioneers of the Dravidian movement and founder of MGR Kazhagam," Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.

Recalling his visit to Veerappan's residence in September 9 last year to wish him on his 98th birthday, Stalin said "not only in politics but also in the film industry, Veerappan left an indelible mark." It was sad that he could not live a full life to complete 100 years, the Chief Minister added.

Affectionately known as RMV, Veerappan had a close and friendly ties with several leaders including rationalist Periyar Ramasamy, and former Chief Ministers: C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi, Stain said. "He showed me the same love and affection," the CM said.

As a prolific producer, Veerappan ensured several hits in the Tamil film industry. His passion for Tamil made him president of the Chennai Kamban Kazhagam and he left his mark in literature too. In addition, he was also involved in spiritual activities, Stalin said.

"R M Veerappan's death is a loss not only to the political world but also to those in other fields in which he worked, including cinema, literature and spirituality. My deepest condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family, relatives and friends," Stalin said in his message.

Expressing profound sadness over the demise of the leader, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Veerappan was supportive of M G Ramachandran's efforts in launching the AIADMK.

"He had served as a Minister under late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran and had been the party's joint general secretary and a Minister under late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa," he said in a statement here.

"I express my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family, relatives and friends," the former Chief Minister said.

AMMK general secretary T T V Dhinarakan too was among those who condoled Veerappan's death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)