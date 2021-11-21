Imphal (Manipur) [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday assured industry bodies of Manipur to further the growth story of the state, informed the Ministry of Commerce.

In an interaction with representatives of different organisations of industry, trade and commerce in the state on Saturday night at Imphal, the union minister said, "India's growth story is not complete without Manipur's growth story. He said the Centre is aware of the big challenges in this remote area in the growth of industry, trade and commerce."

Also Read | 'Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023 Will Be Contested Under Collective Leadership', Says Sachin Pilot.

The union minister further said, "Lot of efforts has been made and special infrastructural development projects have been initiated for the promotion of industry, trade and commerce in the region including North-East Industrial Development Scheme and sanctioning of Integrated Development and Promotion of Industrial Projects."

He, however, said that spirit of collaboration and competition is essential to further the growth of industry, trade and commerce in the region.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Five Booked for Hunting Leopard in Indore; Skin, Nails Recovered.

He also urged the industrial bodies to undertake cooperative ventures and start-ups to promote industry and commercial trade as well as share technology and common platforms to optimise the outcome of the efforts.

He said North-East states will be taken care of to go on their own identity and not to rush either to Delhi or Kolkata for every issue. He further said, his ministry's efforts to make everything online are a venture towards materialising the same as well as to go on full transparency.

The union minister also assured that his ministry will make every possible effort so that Manipur gets full advantage of the free trade agreement as the state is the gateway to Myanmar and ASEAN countries.

Manipur Commerce and Industries Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, Secretary of Ministry of Textiles, Government of India Upendra Prasad Singh, state Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar and senior officials of the state commerce and industries department also attended the interaction session.

During the interaction, representatives of industrial unions of the state - Manipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Indo-Myanmar Border Traders' Union, All Manipur Entrepreneurs' Association, Business Excellence Group, Manipur Power loom Development Association, Manipur Handloom and Handicraft Entrepreneurs Artisan Development Society and Organization for Development of Economic and Self Help drew the attention of the Minister with brief presentations to bring about promotional avenues for the growth of industry, trade and commerce for the border state.

They raised issues pertaining to the need for the introduction of transit duty system, reduction in visa fees, the opening of trade-related offices e.g., DGFT, FIEO, EXIM BANK, RBI FOREX cells at Imphal, development of multi-modal logistics park, transport subsidies to export and import traders, up-gradation of Imphal Airport with facilities of cold storage, Customs office etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)