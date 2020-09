New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said there has been a transformation of railways and that the COVID-19 phase has been utilised to remove bottlenecks making policing changes and improving infrastructure.

Addressing the second edition of Rail Connect, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) through a virtual platform, he urged industry leaders to collaborate and partner with Railways so as to provide cost-effective solutions in the logistics sector and reducing logistic costs.

"There has been a transformation of Railways. During COVID phase, Indian Railways utilised the opportunity for removing bottlenecks, running Shramik trains, bring back freight share, reinvigorating processes, making policy changes, engaging with the private sector, technology providers, improving infrastructure," the minister said, according to a CII release.

The minister said that Indian Railways has been referred to as the growth engine of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"His vision is to make Indian Railways a strong entity that serves customers with modern technology and good service experience while maintaining the romanticism associated with railways," he said.

The minister said the railways is moving towards the path of becoming net-zero carbon emitter.

(ANI)

