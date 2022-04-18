Srinagar, Apr 18 (PTI) A GoAir plane, which was scheduled to go to Delhi, has been halted in Srinagar and is being searched following a telephone call warning about a bomb inside the aircraft, officials said.

The plane is being searched thoroughly. Nothing has been found yet, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said.

The GoAir flight, which was scheduled to return to Delhi, was stopped at the Srinagar airport after a manager of another private airline got the call about a bomb on the plane, the officials said.

They said the call has been traced to Delhi and the number is switched off since then.

Police are investigating the matter, Kumar said adding that airport operations are going on smoothly.

