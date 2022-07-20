Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) The Assam government is focusing on rejuvenation of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) with emphasis on repair of old buses and to explore new economically viable routes to mobilise revenue.

New economically viable routes will also be added for the ASTC buses to increase revenue generation, a meeting chaired by Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has decided.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara To Be Unveiled Today in India, Watch LIVE Streaming Here.

Reviewing the overall functioning of the Corporation, Suklabaidya pitched for rational deployment of the workforce following a detailed discussion on the functioning structure, an official release said.

Rejuvenation of the corporation figured prominently in the meeting and it was decided to repair some buses instead of going for new purchases, as maintenance will entail lesser money.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: 3 Arrested for Killing Youth Over Indecent Comment on Social Media.

Emphasis was also laid on creating self-employment opportunities by leasing out old vehicles through spot auctions.

Suklabaidya directed the transport authorities to chalk out a roadmap of the routes where ASTC buses are plying, routes where there is lack of ASTC buses and to explore new economically viable routes to mobilise revenue.

It was decided that full fledged e-ticketing software services will be launched in Kamrup Metropolitan and Sonitpur districts as a pilot project on Thursday.

The Transport minister directed ASTC to hold a meeting with Guwahati Traffic Police to resolve issues related to bus stoppages, parking areas, etc. and find quick ways and means as to how ASTC buses can carry passengers to the maximum capacity in order to generate more revenue.

The meeting decided that ASTC buses would be inspected regularly by nodal officers in the rank of assistant engineers who will be accountable for proper route maintenance, vigilance, tickets, etc.

Timings of buses across the state will also be monitored and such timings will be shared with the public for their convenience.

A report encompassing all the matters discussed in the meeting will be submitted to the Transport Minister within seven days, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)