Maruti Suzuki India will officially unveil the Grand Vitara today in the country. The hybrid mid-SUV is based on the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which was introduced recently. The unveil will commence at 12 pm IST and will be streamed live via Nexa Experience's official YouTube channel. Users can also watch the live telecast of the event here by clicking on the below-embedded video. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Bookings Open; To Be Unveiled on July 20, 2022.

The car will be built at the company's Karnataka facility. The bookings for the Grand Vitara are open since last week and customers can book their vehicle at any Nexa showroom with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Till now, the company has revealed only a few features of the car, including a sunroof, taillight design and hybrid powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is likely to come with similar interior features as that of Hyryder such as a soft-touch dashboard, premium leather interiors and a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen. For safety, it could come with a 360-degree parking camera and six airbags, among other features. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Maruti Suzuki will announce the full features and specifications of the Grand Vitara today during the unveil.

