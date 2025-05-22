Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Ashish Shelar urged private radio stations on Wednesday to regularly broadcast classic Marathi devotional and emotional songs, saying they continue to hold a strong emotional connection with listeners.

"The Marathi emotional and devotional songs from the gramophone and cassette era still rule the hearts of Marathi listeners. These songs should be broadcast regularly on private radio stations," Shelar told representatives of private radio channels at Mantralaya.

Also Read | UP: Bride Elopes With Brother-in-Law Just 24 Hours After Wedding While Groom Steps Out To Buy Paan in Hamirpur.

He said the state government aims to strengthen the use of Marathi through radio and strengthen coordination between the state and the private radio sector.

"Our generation grew up listening to such songs on All India Radio. There was a strong emotional impact. The audience in Maharashtra has always had a special connection with emotional and devotional songs," the BJP leader said.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Rains: Heavy Rainfall, Hailstorm, Strong Winds Batter Several Parts of National Capital Region.

He cited the example of devotional ceremonies across the state.

"Even today, whether in cities or villages, a Satyanarayan puja feels incomplete without the immortal songs of Prahlad Shinde. These songs have become part of the tradition," Shelar added.

Representatives of radio channels, including those from Red FM and Radio City 91.1, attended the meeting. The discussion also addressed challenges faced by the radio sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)