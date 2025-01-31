New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court against Mukesh Ahlawat, the Minister in Delhi and a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The petition alleges that Ahlawat has contested several elections while deliberately concealing important information, withholding facts, and suppressing key details.

The matter will be heard on February 3 by a bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad.

This, according to the petitioners, amounts to cheating and deceiving the election authorities, undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

Petition moved by Satish Chauhan through Advocate Deepak Chauhan claimed that in 2008, Mukesh Ahlawat contested the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections and submitted a sworn affidavit to the Election Commission, stating that he had not been involved in any criminal activity and that no FIRs had been registered against him. However, it later emerged that he had several FIRs registered against him, which he intentionally and deliberately concealed.

The plea further stated that the affidavit failed to disclose his income, assets, and the number of children he had fathered. By withholding and concealing this critical information, it is evident that he misled and deceived the Election Commission, which he was obligated to fully inform, stated the plea.

The petitioner stated that Mukesh Ahlawat, in 2013 and 2020, contested the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections but deliberately concealed crucial information in his affidavits. In both years, he failed to disclose details about his pending and disposed criminal cases, the number of his children, and other required information.

Furthermore, the petitioner argues that the respondent, Mukesh Ahlawat, who is currently receiving pension and other benefits as a Minister, is not deserving of these entitlements, and they should be immediately revoked.

In addition, due to the respondent's repeated submission of false and misleading affidavits, the petitioner asserts that he should be disqualified from contesting the upcoming elections, as stated in the plea. (ANI)

