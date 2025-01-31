Bhopal, January 31: In a bizarre turn of events, a robbery suspect managed to escape police custody in Madhya Pradesh’s Khachrod while two jail guards were allegedly getting massages at a spa. Rohit Sharma, the prime accused in an armed robbery case involving INR 18 lakh, was arrested and lodged in Khachrod Sub-Jail on January 5.

On January 30, citing a leg injury, he was escorted by jail guards Rajesh Srivastava and Nitin Dalodiya to Khachrod Government Hospital for treatment. However, instead of returning him to jail, the guards allegedly took Sharma 30 km away to a spa in Ratlam. Theft Caught on Camera in Badaun: Thief Runs Away With Mobile Worth Over INR 13,000 After Throwing Chilli Powder at Shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

CCTV footage later revealed that Sharma walked out of the hospital between 12-12:30 PM, hours before authorities noticed his absence. Further investigation exposed a shocking detail—the guards had taken him to a massage centre, where Sharma also reportedly got a massage before escaping. Footage showed him hurriedly leaving a massage room while putting on a t-shirt before fleeing.

Following an inquiry, a case was registered against Sharma and the two guards under Sections 262 and 264 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma confirmed that both jail guards have been suspended, and an FIR has been filed against them for aiding in the escape. Caught on Camera: Thief Breaks Into Dance During Robbery at Grocery Store in UP's Sambhal, Flees With Dry Fruits (Watch Video).

With Sharma still at large, multiple police teams have been deployed to track him down. Authorities are now investigating possible collusion in his escape.

