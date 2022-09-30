New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to clear skies on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The relative humidity registered at 8.30 am was 92 per cent, the IMD said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman, Live-In Partner Booked For Selling Off Three Minor Daughters in Ujjain, Absconding.

The weather office has predicted partly cloudy skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (143) category around 9.15 am, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) data showed.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg Says Meta Will Layoff More Employees & Freeze Hiring.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)