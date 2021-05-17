New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Monday morning with the minimum temperature in the national capital settling at 23.6 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The relative humidity was recorded at 53 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of thundery development. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the national capital had recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius and a low of 21.7 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)