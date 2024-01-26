New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Friday called for taking a pledge to "safeguard and strengthen" the Indian Republic, stating that the country was christened as a "secular democratic republic" in 1950.

"Republic Day greetings to all. In 1950 on this day, we christened the character of independent India as a secular democratic republic," Yechury said in a post on X.

"Let us together redeem our pledge to safeguard and strengthen our Republic," he said.

The CPI(M), in a post on X, also pledged to "take forward the struggle for a socialist, secular, sovereign, federal, and democratic India where the rights of the people hold paramount importance".

