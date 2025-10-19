New Delhi [India], October 19 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has greeted people on the eve of Diwali.

According to a release from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, in his message, Birla said: "Heartiest greetings to all on the grand festival of lights, Deepawali. I also extend my best wishes for the upcoming festivals of Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj."

Also Read | Ayodhya Deepotsav 2025: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Receives 2 Guinness World Records Certificates for Lighting 26.17 Lakh Diyas at Saryu River During Grand Diwali Celebrations (See Pics and Video).

Calling the festival of Deepawali is the soul of our culture and traditions, he said: "It is not just an occasion to light lamps and celebrate, but also a message of the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair."

"Lord Shri Ram, by following the path of values, righteousness, and dharma, set ideals that inspire us to uphold truth, duty, and goodwill in our own lives. Diwali is not only a time to celebrate joy but also to share it with others. We should strive to spread light in the lives of those around us," he added.

Also Read | Diwali Wishes 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, VP CP Radhakrishnan Greet People, Urge To Celebrate Festival of Lights Responsibly and in Environment-Friendly Manner.

Urging people to come together as a community, he said: "Let us take a pledge on this sacred festival to strengthen unity, brotherhood, mutual trust, and equality in our society. May our farmers and workers be empowered, our business community prosper, our youth be energetic and self-reliant, and our nation continue to move forward on the path of development."

"May Goddess Lakshmi fill your lives with happiness and prosperity, may Goddess Saraswati bless you with knowledge and wisdom, and may Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and pave the way for well-being," he added, before concluding, "Wishing you all a very Happy Deepawali. Jai Siyaram! "

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and among Indian communities worldwide. Known as the "festival of lights," it symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali also marks the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana, as narrated in the Ramayana. During the festival, homes are cleaned and illuminated with oil lamps and lights.

Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity. Families exchange sweets and gifts, wear new clothes, and burst firecrackers as part of the celebrations.

Earlier, President of India Droupadi Murmu and Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also extended greetings to the nation on the eve of Diwali, wishing joy, prosperity, and peace to all citizens in India and abroad.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on the intervening night of October 20 and 21. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)