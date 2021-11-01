New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on his party's election win and said he looks forward to the two countries working together to further strengthen their special strategic and global partnership.

The Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled Japan almost continuously since World War II, won a better-than-expected 261 seats in the Lower House of Parliament on Sunday, comfortably exceeding the 233 seats needed for victory and giving Kishida the mandate.

"Heartiest felicitations to @kishida230 for victory in Lower House elections in Japan. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our Special Strategic and Global Partnership and for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond," Modi said in a tweet.

