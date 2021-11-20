Lakhimpur Kheri/Bahraich, Nov 20 (PTI) Relatives of four farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence last month have lamented that had Prime Minister Narendra Modi taken his decision to roll back the three central farm laws earlier, they would not have lost their loved ones.

Terming the Prime Minister's announcement of rolling back the laws only as “half victory” for farmers, they also said on Friday that unless the laws are formally repealed by Parliament and Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ‘Teni' is sacked their victory will not be complete.

A total of eight people were killed at Tikunia in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3. Four farmers -- two from Lakhimpur Kheri and two from Bahraich -- were killed after an SUV in the convoy of the BJP supporters ran over a group of farmers protesting against the planned visit of Teni to the area.

Two BJP workers, a driver and a local journalist too were lynched to death in the violence that ensued.

Satnam Singh of Palia tehsil in the Lakhimpur Kheri district, who lost his son Lavpreet Singh, said nothing can compensate for the loss he suffered by losing his only son.

“Had the decision been taken a few months back, I would not have lost my son,” he said.

Jagdeep Singh of Namdarpurwa in Dhaurahra tehsil of the district, who lost his father Nakshattar Singh, too voiced similar sentiments.

“The decision to repeal the laws now cannot bring back my father,” he said, adding if the laws were repealed earlier, several lives could have been saved.

Two farmers from Bahraich, Gurvinder Singh and Daljeet Singh, too were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

Gurvinder Singh's father Sukvinder Singh on Saturday said, "There is happiness among farmers over the decision to roll back the farm laws.”

“But, unless the Centre does not give anything in writing about the repeal of the laws and Union minister Ajay Mishra is removed, the farmers should continue with their protests," he said.

Another victim Gurvinder Singh's brother Gursevak Singh said Prime Minister Modi has decided to repeal the laws only in view of the assembly elections.

“This is only half victory. The Prime Minister has not given any assurance on MSP. The departed soul of my brother will get peace only when all the demands of the farmers are fulfilled,” he said.

“I praise the Prime Minister's decision but will continue with our fight till the demands are fulfilled," he said.

