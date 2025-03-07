New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday claimed that Gujarat lacked a welfare model and criticised Narendra Modi for continuing to promote his home state despite being the country's prime minister.

Modi directs investors to Gujarat instead of promoting balanced national development, he alleged.

Also Read | Holi 2025 Guidelines for Sambhal: Hindus To Play Holi Till 2:30 PM on March 14, Muslims To Offer ‘Jumma Namaz’ Thereafter.

"Even though Modi is the prime minister, he is not helping bring investment to all parts of the country. Anyone who comes to India is told to go to Gujarat and invest, is what the prime minister says," he said at the India Today Conclave 2025 here.

"…Gujarat doesn't have any welfare model. By showing some development or the other when he was the chief minister of Gujarat, Narendra Modi attracted investments there," he added.

Also Read | IAF Jet Crash in Haryana: Indian Air Force's Jaguar Aircraft Crashes in Panchkula, Pilot Ejects Safely, Says Police (Watch Video).

He also drew a cricket analogy to differentiate between the development models of states, calling Gujarat's approach the "Test" model while describing Telangana's strategy as the more dynamic "Twenty20" model.

"Gujarat's model is a Test match model. The Telangana model is the Twenty20 model. It is the model for the country,” Reddy said.

Reddy outlined his three-pronged approach, saying, "My model is development, welfare, and good governance. These three are our core areas."

Comparing infrastructure between the two states, Reddy questioned, "Does Ahmedabad have an Outer Ring Road? Does it have an international airport to compete with Hyderabad? Does it have pharma investments, IT investments? What is there in Gujarat?"

Highlighting Telangana's pharmaceutical prowess, Reddy noted that one-third of the Covid-19 vaccines administered nationwide were manufactured in the state, with 35 percent of India's bulk drugs produced in Hyderabad.

According to Reddy, Hyderabad aims to compete not with Indian cities but with global metropolises. "I am not competing with cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, or Bengaluru but with world cities like New York, Seoul, or Tokyo," he said.

The chief minister revealed plans for a "magnificent" 20,000-acre development through the Future City Development Authority, pledging to build "the world's best city" within five years.

Reddy also made a pitch for hosting the Olympics in Hyderabad. "I have given a representation to the sports minister… Hyderabad is a place for sports. We have conducted national games… we have very good infrastructure. Players like Sania Mirza and PV Sindhu are from Hyderabad. Our infrastructure is 100 per cent better than Ahmedabad," he claimed.

"Openly, I am requesting the Prime Minister to start the Olympics in Hyderabad," Reddy said, adding that the Miss World competition would be held in Hyderabad this May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)