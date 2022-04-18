New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced every village and town in the country is becoming open defecation free under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan of the Centre and said that it is a proof that public participation can fill new energy in the development of the country.

"How public participation can fill new energy in the development of a country, the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a direct proof of this. Be it the construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of historical heritage or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

The Prime Minister also informed that under the programme, toilets were built in more than 11.5 crore houses nationwide.

Adding further PM Modi said that be it the construction of toilets or disposal of waste, preservation of heritage or competition for cleanliness, the country is writing new stories in the field of cleanliness today.

The programme has made more than 58,000 villages and 3,300 towns open defecation free.

PM Modi announced the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15, 2014. He launched the second phase of the programme on October 2, 2021. (ANI)

