Dibrugarh (Assam), Oct 16 (PTI) Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Saturday said the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan is aimed at seamless coordination between different ministries and departments for easy execution of infrastructure projects and give fresh impetus to the country's growth in the 21st century.

Sonowal, the union minister for shipping, ports and waterways and AYUSH, told a press conference here that the project is aimed at bringing in seamlessness and coordination among 16 ministries and departments for apt planning and smooth execution of infrastructure projects.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on October 13 launched the Rs 100 trillion infrastructure initiative, which is dubbed as the country's roadmap for the next 25 years. Major central government ministries like railways, roads and highways, petroleum and gas, power, telecom, shipping and aviation will be part of this project.

Sonowal said, “There has always been a gap between macro-planning and micro-execution. Due to bureaucratic entanglements and inter-ministerial silos, the work used to get held up, costing the exchequer huge cost".

In order to address this problem, the plan envisions a digital portal with all existing and planned infrastructure projects of the ministries and departments which are included in the project. With holistic planning and execution, there will be swift execution and savings on time and money, he said.

“With the transparency of progress, it will be now easier to prioritise projects through cross sectoral interactions ... The project aims to bring down logistical cost by developing last mile connectivity as well as optimally using all the economic zones and industrial parks through the development of multi modal connectivity,” the union minister said.

The Centre expects that this initiative will also bring in huge benefits to state governments as they will now be able to figure out time frames for a particular infrastructure project and accordingly pitch for investor interest by giving a reasonable period of commitment, Sonowal added.

