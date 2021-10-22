PM Narendra Modi Greets Amit Shah on His 57th Birthday

New Delhi, October 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Home Minister Amit Shah on his 57th birthday, and lauded his contribution to the BJP and the government.

Modi tweeted, "Birthday greetings to Shri @AmitShah Ji. I have worked with Amit Bhai for several years and witnessed his outstanding contributions to strengthen the Party and in Government. May he keep serving the nation with the same zeal. Praying for his good health and long life."

Born in Gujarat in 1964, Shah has long been a close aide of Modi and was a minister in his government in Gujarat before becoming the BJP president in 2014 after the party stormed to power at the Centre.

He joined the Modi government as home minister after it took charge for a second term in 2019.

