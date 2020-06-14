Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    149348

  • Total Deaths

    9195

  • Total Recovered

    162379

  • Total Confirmed

    320922
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | PM Greets People of Odisha on Raja Parba Festival

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 11:20 AM IST
A+
A-
India News | PM Greets People of Odisha on Raja Parba Festival

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the people of Odisha on "Raja Parba", hoping that the festival strengthens the spirit of brotherhood in society.

Raja Parba is a three-day-long festival. The second day signifies beginning of the solar month of "Mithuna" marking the beginning of rains, according to the Odisha tourism website.

Also Read | Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District.

"Greetings on the very special festival of Raja Parba. May this occasion strengthen the spirit of joy and brotherhood in society," Modi tweeted in Odiya and English.

"I also pray for the good health and well-being of my fellow citizens," he said.

Also Read | Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Arrives at MHA Ahead of Meeting With Delhi L-G Anil Baijal And CM Arvind Kejriwal: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 14, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Harsh Vardhan New Delhi ODISHA TOURISM Pakistan Poonch district Prime Minister
You might also like
Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District
News

Indian Army Jawan Martyred in Ceasefire Violation By Pakistan Along LoC in Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch District
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Shoaib Akhtar, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz and Others From Pakistan Cricket Fraternity React
PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
News

PM Narendra Modi Meets Ministers, Officials To Review COVID-19 Situation in India
Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
World

Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive
Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
Cricket

Shahid Afridi Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Former Pakistan Cricketer Asks for Prayers
PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation
News

PM Narendra Modi to Interact With All Chief Ministers via Video Conference on June 16-17 to Discuss Unlock 1.0 and COVID-19 Situation
Haider Ali Named in Squad for England Tour, Here's All You Need to Know About the Future Star of Pakistan Cricket
Cricket

Haider Ali Named in Squad for England Tour, Here's All You Need to Know About the Future Star of Pakistan Cricket
Amulya Leona, Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan in Anti-CAA Rally, Granted Bail After Spending 4 Months in Jail
News

Amulya Leona, Who Raised 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogan in Anti-CAA Rally, Granted Bail After Spending 4 Months in Jail
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 75.16 73.39
Kolkata 77.05 69.23
Mumbai 82.10 72.03
Chennai 78.99 71.64
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement