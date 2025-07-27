Bhubaneswar, July 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised tribal women from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for the revival of Santhali sarees and hailed Pramila Pradhan of Keonjhar for creating awareness among people to protect the environment and prevent forest fire. In his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, the PM said more than 650 tribal women have revived the Santhali saree in Mayurbhanj.

Now, these women are earning thousands of rupees every month, and they are not just making cloth, but also carving their own identity, he said. The PM also appreciated the efforts made by Pramila Pradhan of Keonjhar district for creating awareness through Sankirtan to protect the environment and prevent forest fire.

“The most beautiful glimpse of India's diversity is found in our folk songs and traditions, and our bhajans and kirtans are a part of this. But have you ever heard that people are made aware of forest fires through kirtans? You may not believe it, but amazing work is happening in Keonjhar district of Odisha,” Modi said in his radio programme.

A group, named Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali, chants the mantra of environmental protection. The inspiration behind the initiative is Pramila Pradhan, he said. To protect the forest and the environment, she has added new lyrics and new messages to traditional songs. Her troupe visits villages and makes the people understand how much damage a forest fire causes, the PM stated.

“This example reminds us that our folk traditions are not something of the past; they still have the power to give direction to society,” he added. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi listened to the 124th episode of PM Modi's radio programme with the children of Vanavasi Kalyan Ashram here, according to an official statement.

Majhi also explained to them about the purpose and motivational aspects of the PM's programme. He advised the children to study well and work hard to achieve success in their lives, according to the statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO). On this occasion, the chief minister planted a neem sapling on the ashram premises. State BJP president Monmohan Samal and its pravari Vijaypal Singh Tomar have also listened to the PM's programme at two places in Bhubaneswar.

