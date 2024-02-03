Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Guwahati airport in Assam on Saturday.

Prime Minister Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam from February 3 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development initiatives worth more than Rs 11,599 crore during a public programme in Guwahati, said the Assam government.

PM Modi was received by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other party members at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati.

Prime Minister Modi will address a mega public rally, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects worth Rs 11599 crore on Sunday at Veterinary College Field, at Khanapara in Guwahati.

Providing world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites has been a key focus area for the Prime Minister.

In yet another step in this endeavour, one of the key projects for which the foundation stone will be laid by the Prime Minister is Maa Kamakhya Divya Pariyojana (Maa Kamakhya Access Corridor), which has been sanctioned under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme. It will provide world-class amenities to pilgrims visiting the Kamakhya temple, stated the Assam government.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for multiple road upgrade projects worth over Rs. 3400 crore, under which 43 roads, including 38 bridges, will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate two 4-laning projects, namely Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur. These projects will help improve connectivity to Itanagar and boost the overall economic development of the region.

With a view to harnessing the tremendous sports potential of the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for projects to boost the sports infrastructure in the state. The projects include an international-standard sports stadium in Chandrapur and the upgrade of Nehru Stadium to a FIFA-standard football stadium.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the development of infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital. Further, the foundation stone for development of a medical college in Karimganj will also be laid by him. (ANI)

