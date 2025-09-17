Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on the occasion of his 75th birthday and received a warm welcome from the people.

Accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the Prime Minister travelled in an open jeep and greeted the people along the route.

He inspected the camp organised under 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' programme, which will be launched in the district today. PM Modi will also launch the '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaign and lay the foundation stone for several projects, including PM Mitra Park.

According to a release, the campaign aims to promote health, nutrition, fitness, and a healthy and empowered India. The Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar and Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaigns, running from September 17 to October 2, will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, Community Health Centres (CHCs), District Hospitals, and other government health facilities across the country. Over one lakh health camps are planned, making this the largest-ever health outreach for women and children in India.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, PM Modi will also transfer funds directly into the bank accounts of eligible women, benefiting nearly ten lakh women across the country.

He will also launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot to raise awareness on maternal and child health. The chatbot will provide timely and accurate information to pregnant women in rural and remote areas, ensuring access to essential health services.

Furthering the nation's collective fight against sickle cell anaemia, he will distribute the one-croreth Sickle Cell Screening and Counselling Card for the state.

As part of the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan, Prime Minister will launch the 'Adi Seva Parv', for MP, which will symbolize the confluence of tribal pride and spirit of nation-building. The initiative will include a series of service-oriented activities in tribal regions, focusing on health, education, nutrition, skill development, livelihood enhancement, sanitation, water conservation, and environmental protection. A special emphasis will be laid on the Tribal Village Action Plan and Tribal Village Vision 2030, aimed at preparing long-term development roadmaps for each village.

In line with his 5F Vision - Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. Spread over more than 2,150 acres, the park will be equipped with world-class facilities, including a Common Effluent Treatment Plant, a solar power plant, and modern roads, among others, making it an ideal industrial township. It will also significantly benefit the cotton growers in the region by enhancing farmers' income by providing better value for their produce.

Various textile companies have committed investment proposals worth over Rs 23,140 crore, paving the way for new industries and large-scale employment. It will generate nearly 3 lakh employment opportunities while significantly boosting exports.

In line with his commitment to environmental conservation and women's economic empowerment, PM Modi will gift a sapling to a beneficiary of a women's self-help group under the Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam initiative of the state. Over 10,000 women in Madhya Pradesh will develop 'Maa Ki Bagiya'. Women's groups are also being provided with all necessary resources to ensure plant protection. (ANI)

