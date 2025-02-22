New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy regarding the ongoing rescue efforts at the SLBC tunnel, where eight workers are trapped following a roof collapse near Domalapenta in Nagar Kurnool district. The Prime Minister assured the Chief Minister of full assistance from the Central government in the rescue operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi enquired about the accident at the SLBC tunnel near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy briefed the Prime Minister on all the details of the incident, as per the CMO statement.

The CM informed the PM that eight workers were trapped inside the tunnel and that necessary rescue operations were being done. The CM also informed the PM that Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao were overseeing the rescue efforts on site.

PM Modi assured CM Revanth Reddy that an NDRF team would be dispatched immediately for rescue operations. The Prime Minister assured that the Central government is ready to give full cooperation, said the statement.

Similarly, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is constantly reviewing the situation. Eight workers are feared trapped in the tunnel, according to the Telangana CMO statement.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to expedite the necessary rescue operations and save the trapped workers. On the CM's instructions, Ministers N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jupally Krishna Rao, DIG, IG and senior officials of Irrigation already rushed to the accident site.

The District Collector, SP and other officials are closely monitoring the rescue operations.

The Chief Minister has also ordered the officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured in the incident and assured the affected families that the government would extend all kinds of support.

As per the statement, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams will also reach the accident site shortly. The Chief Minister instructed the officials of all departments to be alert and take all precautions while undertaking rescue operations. The officials have also been asked to update the situation from time to time to the Chief Minister.

The Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel collapsed under the Eegalapenta police station limits in the Nagarkurnool district. The incident occurred while approximately 50 workers were engaged in work inside the tunnel. According to police, several workers managed to escape immediately after the collapse. However, eight workers remain unaccounted for. (ANI)

