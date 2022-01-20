New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas.

Addressing the launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' on Thursday the Union Minister appreciated Brahma Kumaris for this initiative.

"Prime Minister believes in Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas-Sabka Prayas," the Minister said.

I thank Brahma Kumaris for this initiative, Reddy said.

"Several people across the country are participating in this event virtually. This is a great contribution towards Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the national launch ceremony of 'Azadi Ke Amrit Mahotsav se Swarnim Bharat Ke Ore' today via video conferencing. The program will unveil yearlong initiatives dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Brahma Kumaris, which include more than 30 campaigns and over 15000 programs and events.

During the event, Prime Minister will flagged off seven initiatives of Brahma Kumaris. These include My India Healthy India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Self Reliant Farmers, Women: Flag Bearers of India, Power of Peace Bus Campaign, Andekha Bharat Cycle Rally, United India Motor Bike Campaign and green initiatives under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Brahma Kumaris is a worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal. Founded in India in 1937, Brahma Kumaris has spread to over 130 countries. The event is being held on the occasion of 53rd Ascension Anniversary of Pitashree Prajapita Brahma, Founding Father of Brahma Kumaris. (ANI)

