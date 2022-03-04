New Delhi, March 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting to review the Ukraine crisis amid the ongoing exercise to evacuate Indian nationals, mostly students, from the country facing attack from Russia.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and another Union minister Piyush Goyal were part of the meeting besides top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval. Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Fire at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Accuses Moscow of ‘Nuclear Terror’.

The government has launched "Operation Ganga" to evacuate its citizens and sent four Union ministers as Modi's "Special Envoys" to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the exercise.

