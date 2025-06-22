Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday affirmed the central government's unwavering resolve in tackling threats such as terrorism and Naxalism in the country

Referring to the continuing Operation Sindoor, Goyal reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with senior ministers, is fully committed to delivering a strong response.

Also Read | West Bengal Road Accident: 4 Killed After Multi-Utility Vehicle Hits Dumper in Murshidabad District.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Goyal said, "PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire government are fully dedicated to fighting a comprehensive war against terrorism and Naxalism... Operation Sindoor is still underway, and given the heinous manner in which our brothers and sisters were killed, the Prime Minister will undoubtedly give a befitting reply..."

As per an official statement from the government of India, a clear doctrine on the counter terrorism and Naxalism now guides action - which is swift, decisive and backed by intelligence. With the abrogation of Article 370, the campaign against Naxalism, and new capabilities in high-tech defence, India today stands more secure and self-reliant than ever before. Operation Sindoor, India's swift and precise military response to a terror attack in April 2025, further demonstrated this resolve.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 3 Drown As Tractor-Trolley Gets Swept Away While Crossing Bridge Over Swollen River Amid Heavy Rains in Guna.

These successes are a result of political will, military strength and a deeply rooted belief in putting the country first. India responded to the terrorist attack in Uri on 18 soldiers by conducting Surgical Strikes on September 28-29, 2016. These strikes inflicted heavy losses on terrorists and their protectors across the Line of Control.

A few years later, on February 14, 2019, the Pulwama terror attack claimed 40 CRPF jawans. India's response came swiftly. On February 26, 2019, in an intelligence-led operation, the Balakot airstrikes eliminated a large number of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists, including senior commanders. The facility targeted was located far from civilian areas and headed by Maulana Yousuf Azhar, brother-in-law of JeM chief Masood Azhar.

These pre-emptive actions showed the world that India would no longer tolerate proxy wars through terrorism. In April 2025, following a brutal terror attack on civilians in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor, executing precise retaliatory strikes against nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian military, acting on accurate intelligence, relied on drone strikes, loitering munitions, and layered air defence to neutralise key threats without crossing international boundaries. When Pakistan launched drone and missile attacks on May 7-8 against multiple Indian cities and bases, these were swiftly intercepted, showcasing the effectiveness of India's net-centric warfare systems and integrated counter-UAS (unmanned aerial systems) grid.

Earlier, in his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India's firm policy on cross-border terrorism and its approach towards Pakistan. He underlined that national security is non-negotiable and outlined clear red lines regarding dialogue, deterrence, and defence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)