Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 17 (ANI): Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to strengthen grassroots democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh's remarks came during his visit to Kathua where he attended several programs.

Speaking at an event here, Singh said, "The consistency, conviction and commitment with which Prime Minister Narendra Modi places Jammu and Kashmir on a high priority is reflected in the fact that even during his Independence Day address from the ramparts of Red Fort on Sunday, he referred to Jammu and Kashmir more than once."

As per the release by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, the Union Minister said PM Modi not only mentioned the delimitation exercise currently underway but also referred to the plans of holding election to the Legislative Assembly in the times to come.

"The passion and intensity with which he has worked towards this goal is borne out by the fact that in order to ensure the elections of Panchayats in Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister not only demonstrated an uncompromising determination but later also made history by holding the first-ever District Development Council election in Jammu & Kashmir," he stated.

Dr Jitendra Singh also convened a joint meeting of the District Administration, the DDC and prominent citizens at Kathua, where he reviewed the progress of various ongoing works and also called for close interaction and integration between the administration and the citizens. (ANI)

