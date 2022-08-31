New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered his condolences to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her mother's death.

Gandhi's mother Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday and her funeral took place on Tuesday, the Congress said here.

"Condolences to Sonia Gandhi Ji on the passing away of her mother, Mrs. Paola Maino. May her soul rest in peace. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the entire family," Modi tweeted.

The Congress president had left on August 23 to visit her ailing mother, who was in her 90s.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)