New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Oscar Fernandes.

"Saddened by the demise of Rajya Sabha MP Shri Oscar Fernandes Ji. In this sad hour, my thoughts and prayers are with his family and well-wishers. May his soul rest in peace," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Also Read | ICAI CA Final And Foundation Exam Results 2021 Declared at icai.nic.in, icai.org; Here Are Steps To Check The Scores.

Oscar Fernandes, a former union minister, passed away on Monday at Mangaluru. He was 80. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)