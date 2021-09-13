New Delhi, September 13: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday released the Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination result. Candidates can check their final examination (old and new course) and foundation examination (old and new course) results on the official website of ICAI - icai.nic.in. Aspirants can also check results on icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org and icai.org.

Candidates can also get their results on their email IDs. They need to register their requests at the website icaiexam.icai.org. The ICAI Foundation exams 2021 were conducted on July 24, 26, 28 and 30, and ICAI CA Final exams for old and new courses were held between July 5 and 19. ICAI CA Exam 2021 Update: Candidates Seek Postponement of Examination Amid Fears of Third Wave of COVID-19.

Here Are Steps to Check The Result:

Visit the official website – icai.nic.in .

. On the home page, click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the screen

Enter your login credentials

Click on submit.

The results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take their print for future use.

Notably, students will receive scorecards n their mailing address by speed posts. Students can write mail on dms_examhelpline@icai.in in case they do not receive their scorecards within four to five weeks from the date of declaration of result. Notably, ICAI CA Intermediate exams (IPC and new) were held from July 6 to July 20.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 13, 2021 04:11 PM IST.