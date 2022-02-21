New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the demise of Shakuntala Choudhary, saying she will be remembered for her lifelong efforts to promote Gandhian values.

"Shakuntala Choudhary will be remembered for her lifelong efforts to promote Gandhian values. Her noble work at the Sarania Ashram positively impacted many lives," noted PM Modi in a message posted on Twitter.

Also Read | Equity Indices Open in Red, Sensex Down by 232 Points.

"Saddened by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he said in a tweet.

Shakuntala Choudhary was conferred with the Padma Shri award for her service in the field of social work this year. Choudhary passed away on Sunday. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Webinar on Positive Impact of Union Budget 2022 on Education at 11 Am Today.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)