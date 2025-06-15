A road accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi today, June 15. According to the news agency IANS, the accident took place on the Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi when a vehicle transporting a body from Haryana to Ghazipur, Bihar, crashed at km 59.700. Five people died and one was injured in the road accident. After the incident came to light, the Shukul Bazaar police reached the accident spot and sent the injured to the hospital. Inverter Battery Explodes in UP’s Amethi, Man Killed.

Vehicle Crashes on Purvanchal Expressway in Amethi

