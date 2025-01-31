New Delhi, January 31: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a collision between two aircraft in Washington DC.

All 64 people aboard an American Airlines jet that collided with an Army helicopter were feared dead in what was likely to be the worst US aviation disaster in almost a quarter century, officials said Thursday. Washington Plane Crash: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Deaths After Plane-Helicopter Collision Kills 67 in US.

PM Modi Condoles Loss of Lives in Mid-Air Collision

Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States. @realDonaldTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2025

