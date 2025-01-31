Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the tragic plane-helicopter collision in Washington, DC, which claimed 67 lives. In a message of condolence, Modi extended heartfelt sympathies to the victims’ families and emphasised India’s solidarity with the United States during this difficult time. Addressing US President Donald Trump on social media, Modi stated, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington, DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States.” The devastating accident has drawn global attention, with leaders worldwide offering their condolences. Washington Plane Crash: Donald Trump Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives, Calls It a ‘Devastating Moment,’ Vows To Push for Aviation Safety.

PM Modi on Washington Plane Crash

Deeply saddened by loss of lives in the tragic collision in Washington DC. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with the people of the United States. @realDonaldTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 31, 2025

