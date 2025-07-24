New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the loss of lives in a plane crash in Russia, and said India stands in solidarity with the country and its people.

All 48 passengers and crew onboard a passenger plane that crashed in Russia's Far East have died, the head of the country's Amur region said in a statement Thursday.

Modi said on X, "Deeply saddened at the loss of lives in the tragic plane crash in Russia. Extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. We stand in solidarity with Russia and its people."

