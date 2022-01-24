New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, after unveiling the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on the occasion of his 125th birth anniversary, conferred the 'Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars' to the 8th Bn National Disasters Response Force, Ghaziabad for its work in disaster realm for the year 2019.

Director general NDRF, Atul Karwal was present at the ceremony.

The Prime Minister congratulated the NDRF and SDRF for their contribution to saving lives during disasters.

PM Modi said that the forces have been able to earn a name among the citizens in a very short span of time.

He said that the government has made NDRF more capable and by the mere presence of NDRF personnel at the disaster site, people take a sigh of relief.

The Prime Minister added that the disaster agencies including NDRF have responded with the utmost professionalism in handling the dual challenge of the COVID pandemic with floods, cyclones etc. and the death rate during previous Cyclones in comparison to the recent ones has drastically declined.

PM Modi also paid homage to all who lost their lives in saving other lives.

DG NDRF Atul Karwal said that it is a moment of pride for all NDRF personnel as their selfless service has been recognised by the government as well as a motivation to carry out this humanitarian work in future too.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate here.

In order to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and as part of the year-long celebrations, the government has decided to install a grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

Till the work on the statue is completed, a hologram statue of Netaji will be present at the same place.

The hologram statue is powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards was presented during the ceremony. (ANI)

