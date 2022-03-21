New Delhi, March 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh for assuming the charge for a second straight term.

"Congratulations to Shri @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years," Modi tweeted. N Biren Singh To Be Manipur CM for Second Consecutive Term, Announces BJP.

PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Singh was sworn in as chief minister for a second term on Monday. The BJP stormed back to power with a majority in the recently held assembly polls.

