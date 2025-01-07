New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Antonio Costa on the assumption of charge as the president of the European Council.

An official statement said Costa made a telephone call to Modi as the two leaders noted the substantive progress made in the India-EU Strategic Partnership over the past decade.

Modi said on X that India and the European Union are natural partners.

They agreed to work together towards further bolstering the ties, including in the areas of trade, technology, investment, green energy and digital space, the statement said.

They underlined the need for an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-EU free trade agreement, it said, adding that they look forward to the next India-EU Summit to be held in India at a mutually convenient time.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

