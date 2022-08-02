New Delhi, August 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian men's table tennis team for winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, and said it has set a high benchmark. He also expressed delight at weightlifter Vikas Thakur for winning a silver at the Games in Birmingham.

The Indian men's table tennis team retained its Commonwealth Games gold medal after a close fight against Singapore. Heavyweight lifter Thakur added yet another Commonwealth Games medal to his kitty, winning a silver in the men's 96kg category.

"Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours," Modi tweeted. India Win Gold Medal in Men's Table Tennis Team Event at Commonwealth Games 2022, Beat Singapore 3-1 in Final.

Great news in Table Tennis! Congratulations to the dynamic team of G. Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai, Sharat Kamal and Sanil Shetty for winning the Gold medal at the CWG. This team has set high benchmarks, be it in skill or determination. Best wishes for their future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/whzotVIXrh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 2, 2022

"More glory at the CWG, this time due to Vikas Thakur, who wins a Silver in Weightlifting. Delighted by his success. His dedication to sports is commendable. Wishing him the very best for upcoming endeavours," the prime minister added.

