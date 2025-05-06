New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Friedrich Merz on assuming office as the Chancellor of Germany.

He said on X, "Heartiest congratulations to @_FriedrichMerz on assuming office as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working together to further cement the India-Germany Strategic Partnership."

Merz succeeded Tuesday in his bid to become the next German chancellor during a second vote in parliament, hours after he suffered a historic defeat in the first round.

The conservative leader was expected to smoothly win the vote to become Germany's 10th chancellor since World War II.

No candidate for chancellor in postwar Germany has failed to win on the first ballot.

