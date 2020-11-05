New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated John Pombe Magufuli for being sworn in as the President of Tanzania and said he was looking forward to strengthening the friendship between the two countries.

Magufuli has taken oath of office for a second five-year term.

"My congratulations to H.E. John Pombe Magufuli for being sworn-in as President of Tanzania! I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the long-standing friendship between our countries," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

