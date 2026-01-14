Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 14 (ANI): West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday hailed the upcoming launch of India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train, which is scheduled to be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

It will connect two states, West Bengal and Assam.

Reacting to the upcoming launch, the state governor praised PM Modi for contributing to the development of West Bengal.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been contributing greatly to the development of Bengal. This is one addition to that. It's one point in a sequence of contributions which he has made to benefit the people of Bengal," Bose told ANI.

Earlier on January 1, Union Minister for Railways, Information & Broadcasting, and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said that the first-ever Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will operate between Guwahati in Assam and Howrah in West Bengal and will be flagged off by PM Modi in January.

According to an official release, the districts benefitted by the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train include Kamrup Metropolitan and Bongaigaon in Assam State, and Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Maldah, Murshidabad, Purba Bardhaman, Hooghly, and Howrah in West Bengal State.

The train will have 16 coaches, including 11 three-tier AC coaches, 4 two-tier AC coaches, and 1 first-class AC coach, with a total capacity of around 823 passengers.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will offer a comfortable, safe, and high-quality travel experience for overnight journeys. The timetable of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will be planned in such a way that it departs from its origin in the evening and reaches its destination early the next morning.

Passengers on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train will enjoy region-specific culinary offerings during their journey. Train originating from Guwahati will feature authentic Assamese cuisine, while train starting from Kolkata will serve traditional Bengali delicacies, ensuring a delightful and culturally rich dining experience on board, the release stated. (ANI)

