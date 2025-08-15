New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): In his address to the nation on the 79th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, urging the youth, scientists, and government departments to focus on developing indigenous technologies.

Highlighting the need for self-sufficiency in defense, PM Modi called upon young scientists, engineers, and professionals to work towards creating "Made in India" jet engines for the country's fighter jets.

"Today, I urge the young scientists, talented youth, engineers, professionals, and all departments of the Government that we should have our jet engines for our own Made in India fighter jets," he said.

"Operation Sindoor showcased the marvel of India's military prowess, leaving our enemies stunned and unable to comprehend the advanced arms and ammunition that neutralized them in mere seconds. Reflect on this: without the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, could we have executed Operation Sindoor on such a large scale? Our military's strength, bolstered by the 'Make in India' initiative, allowed us to act decisively and fearlessly. Over the past decade, we have taken bold strides to fortify our defense capabilities, ensuring self-reliance and unmatched strategic dominance,' he added.

The Prime Minister also encouraged citizens to embrace "Made in India" products to strengthen the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

"Choose Made in India products, crafted by Indians, to bolster the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. Let's embrace this collective responsibility to drive change and transform the world," he urged.

In a significant announcement, PM Modi revealed progress in India's semiconductor mission, stating, "We are working on semiconductors on Mission Mode... By the end of this year, Made in India semiconductor chips, made by the people in India, will hit the market."

The Prime Minister's remarks underscore the government's commitment to fostering innovation and self-reliance, positioning India as a global leader in technology and manufacturing.

Meanwhile earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the tricolor at Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day. PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Sanjay Seth, and the Chiefs of the three services.

The Prime Minister also received by the ceremonial guard of honour by the National Flag Guard, the Indian Air Force, Army, Navy, and Delhi Police, totaling upto 128 people. Wing Commander Arun Nagar led the interservices guard of honour.

For the first time, a number of band performances will be conducted pan-India on the evening of Independence Day celebrations to promote patriotic fervour among citizens and to celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor.

The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations throughout the country. (ANI)

