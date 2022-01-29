New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his condolences on the demise of Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura and said "he will be remembered for his efforts to spread education among youngsters."

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote "Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters."

"He tirelessly worked towards furthering social empowerment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. May Waheguru blesses his soul," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Former IPS officer from Punjab, Sardar Iqbal Singh Lalpura took charge as the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities in September 2021.

Lalpura was the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Punjab before taking over as Chairman of the Commission. (ANI)

