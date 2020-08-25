New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the building collapse in a residential area of Mahad in Maharashtra's Raigad district and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened by the building collapse in Mahad, Raigad in Maharashtra. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their dear ones. I pray the injured recover soon. Local authorities and NDRF teams are at the site of the tragedy, providing all possible assistance: PM," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.

Two persons were killed and 18 still feared trapped under the debris after a five-storey building collapsed in a residential area of Mahad in Raigad district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday evening in the Kajalpura area of the town.

The local administration, including the police and fire brigade, is currently carrying out search and rescue operation.

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also present at the spot to carry out rescue operations. (ANI)

