New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm birthday wishes to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Tuesday, praising his humility, organisational strength and commitment to good governance.

He described Nadda's contribution to strengthening the BJP as "laudatory" and highlighted his work in improving India's health infrastructure as well as the chemicals and fertilisers sectors.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister hailed Nadda for his grounded personality and strong organisational leadership.

"Best wishes to Shri JP Nadda Ji on his birthday. He is widely respected for his humble and affable personality. He is known for his organisational skills and passion towards good governance. His role in making the BJP stronger is laudatory. Equally noteworthy are his efforts to improve India's health infrastructure as well as our strides in the chemicals and fertilisers sector. May God bless him with a long and healthy life," PM Modi wrote.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his birthday greetings, commending Nadda's role in expanding the BJP and advancing affordable healthcare.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to Shri @JPNadda ji, the National President of BJP and Union Health Minister. You are continuously working towards fulfilling the resolve of Modi ji to ensure affordable and quality healthcare reaches every individual. At the same time, you have played an appreciable role in the expansion of the organization. I pray to God for your good health and long life," Shah wrote on X.

According to the BJP's official website, Nadda, who originally hails from Himachal Pradesh, was born on 2 December 1960 in Patna, Bihar.

JP Nadda has been serving as the BJP President since 2019. He is also the current Union Health Minister and previously served in the same position from 2014 to 2019.

In 2010, he was made the National General Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time in 2012. (ANI)

