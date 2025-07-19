New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended heartfelt greetings to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on her 51st birthday.

In a post on social media X, the Prime Minister wrote that CM Gupta continued to remain active in serving Delhi and undertook numerous initiatives for the city's welfare.

"Best wishes to Delhi Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta ji, on her birthday. Rising through the ranks, she has always remained active in serving Delhi. As Chief Minister, she has undertaken numerous initiatives for the city's welfare. May she be blessed with a long and healthy life," the PM's post read.

Union Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to the CM and, in a post on X, wrote that Gupta worked with commitment and diligence to realise the resolve of making Delhi the finest capital under the leadership of PM Modi.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to Delhi's Chief Minister, Mrs. @gupta_rekha ji. You are working with commitment and diligence to realise the resolve of making Delhi one of the world's finest capitals under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji. I pray to God for your healthy and long life," the post read.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X extended wishes to the CM and wrote that she rose from the grassroots to be at the forefront of furthering Delhi's development.

"Greetings to Delhi's Chief Minister, Smt Rekha Gupta, on her birthday. She has risen from the grassroots to be at the forefront of furthering Delhi's development. Her passion towards social empowerment is praiseworthy. Praying for her long and healthy life. @gupta_rekha," Singh's post read.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in the national capital after a period of more than 26 years, and Rekha Gupta was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

She began her political journey in 1992 at Daulat Ram College. There, she took an active interest in solving the problems of her fellow students, where she emerged as a powerful voice for her dynamic efforts.

From 2003 to 2004, she held the post of Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha in Delhi and later rose to become the National Secretary.

Gupta worked as the Chairperson of the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee from 2007 to 2009. In 2010, she was honoured with the responsibility of being a member of the BJP's National Executive. (ANI)

