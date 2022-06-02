New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to music maestro Ilaiyaraaja on Thursday, said sources.

Sources said, PM Modi called the ace music composer over the phone and wished him on his 80th birthday.

Ilaiyaraaja is one of the most iconic music composers in the Tamil film industry. He had started his journey as a composer with the film Annakili. The music in Annakili won the heart of people and he went on to compose songs for around 1,500 films in his career.

Ilaiyaraaja was conferred with Padma Vibhushan in 2018 for his contribution to Indian Music. He is a recipient of five National Film Awards. Further, several prestigious awards like Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, Filmfare Award, Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, Kerala State Film Award and others are on his bucket.

Ilaiyaraaja recently collaborated with online streaming platform Netflix for the Indian rendition of Stranger Things.

On Wednesday, Ilaiyaraaja's Sadabhishekam ceremony was held at Sri Amirthakadeswarar Abirami Temple in Thirukadaiyur. Ilaiyaraaja's brother Gangai Amaran and his family also attended the ceremony. (ANI)

